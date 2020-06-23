Brownsville and Uniontown
Thomas Frederick Liston, 89, husband of Charma Gue Liston, passed away June 18, 2020, after a short illness. He was a lifelong resident of Brownsville and Uniontown until 2019 when they moved to Burke, Va., and Phoenixville, Pa., to be near family members.
Thomas was preceded in death by his daughter, Leslie Ann Collins; his father, Thomas Moffitt Liston; and his mother, Jean Miller Liston.
He is survived by his wife, Charma Liston; his son, Kevin (Bonnie) Liston; his three grandchildren, Brandon (Sarah) Collins, Patrick (Jenny) Collins and Timothy (Samantha) Liston; seven great-grandchildren, Annabelle Collins, Kaleb Collins, Rhys Collins, Carter Liston, Chase Liston, Lucy Collins and Jolie Collins.
Tom worked in the steel mills and railroads of southwest Pennsylvania and retired as an engineer for the “Big M” Monongahela Railroad in 1995. He loved being outdoors, especially when he was working in his garden, hiking, turning dead trees into firewood in the nearby mountains, fishing in the Smoke Hole in West Virginia and making and sampling wine with his dear friend Charlie Britvitch as well as with his other friends and family.
He and the former Charma Gue grew up next door to each other in Brownsville. They were married August 28, 1951 and celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary last year. Their favorite travel destinations were Williamsburg, Va., and anywhere in Ireland, where they enjoyed several vacations.
Donations in lieu of flowers may made to Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church, 200 Thorton Road, Brownsville, PA 15417.
Cards and condolences may be mailed to Charma Liston, c/o Brandon and Sarah Collins, 33 Saddlebrook Lane, Phoenixville, PA 19460
Given the current coronavirus restrictions and travel difficulties the memorial service will be private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.