Hopwood
Thomas H. Lucas Jr., 91, of Hopwood, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021. He was born February 26, 1929, in Uniontown, a son of the late Thomas H. Lucas Sr. and Catherine E. Bair Lucas.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Gondura Lucas. "I'll now be with the love of my life."
He is survived by his children, Thomas H. Lucas III (Joan) of Brownsville, Linda Russell (Frank) of Hopwood; grandchildren Samuel Lucas, Tim Russell (Layla) of Pittsburgh, Casey Russell of Hopwood; one sister, Joan Tarr (Jack) of Uniontown; and a great-granddaughter coming in July. He is also survived by his best friend and constant companion, his dog, Girl; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of the Amvets Post #103 in Hopwood. He had been employed with Fikes Dairy, Nehl Bottling and Big Lots.
All services are private for the family and under the direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will be held in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.doanldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
