Thomas J. Flynn

Thomas Joseph Flynn, 72, of Greensboro, and Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., went to his eternal home in Heaven Tuesday, June 7, 2022. He was born June 4, 1950, to the late Peter James and Esther Jean Calabris Flynn. Tom grew up alongside his siblings and lifelong friends in the tight-knit community of Newtown Site and graduated from Mapletown High School in 1968.
God blessed Tom with a loving and devoted wife, Janice Kovach Flynn, whom he married January 30, 1970.
Anyone who ever met Tom knew that he was a big guy. Those fortunate enough to have known him and received his love also know that the biggest part of him was always his heart. He loved to give and share with others, and he did so - in ways both seen and unseen - generously and abundantly.
Tom’s greatest joy was his family, whom he loved with all of his big heart. He is survived by his only son, Tom Flynn Jr. and daughter-in-law, Stacey Yoskovich Flynn; and grandchildren, Brandi Flynn Triplett and husband Cody, and Ian Flynn.
In August 2009, Tom sustained a life-altering injury and would spend the remainder of his earthly days in a wheelchair. He lived out those years as an example of how God’s greatest blessings can come through the most unexpected of circumstances. Tom got to experience the sacrificial love and dedication of his wife, who cared for him herself at home. He got to fulfill his dream of living part-time in Florida, overlooking the beach. He got the chance to see his family and many life-long friends share in and enjoy that place. He got the chance to make new friends. He got to see his grandchildren grow up and become adults of whom he was so incredibly proud.
Most importantly of all, the last 13 years of Tom’s life drew him closer to God than ever before. He faithfully attended both the former Greensboro United Presbyterian Church and the Daytona Beach Drive-In Christian Church. He studied the Bible, accomplishing his goal of reading it in its entirety in 2020.
He leaves behind his family, including brother, Peter Flynn Jr.; sisters, Linda Dorsey and Judy Yost; brother-in-law, Bill Kovach and wife Susan; and many dearly loved nieces and nephews.
The final lasting gift of peace and joy is the assurance that he’s finally free from a broken body, walking again beside Jesus! Through Jesus in our own hearts, we know we will see him again!
When Tom devoted himself to anything, he did so wholeheartedly. His career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was no exception. After more than three decades working on the rivers, he retired in 2004 as Monongahela River Area Chief. The Mighty Mon always held a special spot in his heart.
Janice and his family welcome all who knew and loved Tom to gather for a river-front Celebration of Life Friday, June 17, at 404 Front Street, Greensboro, Pa. A brief memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. and friends will be received through 8 p.m. Please come casually and comfortably and join us in remembering Tom’s wonderful life.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Greensboro-Monongahela Township Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 291, Greensboro, PA 15338.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
