Uniontown
Thomas J. George, 95, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Monday, August 2, 2021, at WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital. He was born in (Jerome Park) Morgantown, W.Va., December 25, 1925, a son of Lebanese immigrants Joseph and Sadie Rizik George.
Preceding him in death were his parents; beloved wife Lorraine Donato George; a brother, Elias "Eli" and wife Mabel; and a sister, Macey.
Tom grew from humble beginnings, proud of his Lebanese ethnic upbringing on East Penn Street, where many Lebanese immigrant families initiated their lives. He was a graduate of Uniontown High School Class of 1944. Along with his father, Joseph and brother, Elias, he operated The New Deal Photographic Studio in Uniontown, founded by his father in 1932 under Roosevelt's New Deal Act. In the late '70s, their business became known as George Photographic Studio, operated by he and son Thomas F. George.
He was a self-taught musician, entertaining many locals with several popular orchestras over the years. He eventually formed his own orchestra, The Tommy George Quartet, and was able to play all four keyboards/pianos in his home into his 95th year.
Always a light-hearted spirit, he is remembered by many for his ability to make people smile through his comical, congenial personality. He was most proud of the love of his wife and three sons, his home and family, and being a great provider.
Left to cherish his memory are three sons, Dr. Mallard T. George and wife Donna, Thomas F. George and wife Andrea, and Dr. Michael P. George and wife Paula; grandchildren Lauren and husband Shawn Clemmer, Thomas, Megan, Kendall and Erin; and great-granddaughter Mallory.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 5. Private prayers for the family will be held in the funeral home chapel at 9:15 a.m. Friday morning, August 6, prior to the procession to church.
The Parish Rosary will begin at 10 a.m. Friday in St. George Maronite Church, Lebanon Terrace, Uniontown, followed by the funeral service at 10:30 a.m., with the Rev. Father Aaron Sandbothe as celebrant.
The Service of Incense will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Interment will be held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
