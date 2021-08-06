Uniontown
Thomas J. George, 95, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Monday, August 2, 2021, at WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital.
Friends were received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 5. Private prayers for the family will be held in the funeral home chapel at 9:15 a.m. Friday morning, August 6, prior to the procession to church.
The Parish Rosary will begin at 10 a.m. Friday in St. George Maronite Church, Lebanon Terrace, Uniontown, followed by the funeral service at 10:30 a.m., with the Rev. Father Aaron Sandbothe as celebrant.
The Service of Incense was held at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
