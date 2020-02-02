Masontown
Thomas J. Hall Sr., 93, of Masontown, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at Hillside Manor Personal Care Home, Uniontown.
He was born in Pittsburgh October 8, 1926, a son of the late Thomas Andrew and Elizabeth Stanford Hall.
Before retiring, Tom was employed as a coal miner at U.S. Steel, Maple Creek Mine, where he was a proud member of United Mine Workers of America Local 1248.
Tom was an avid reader and a big supporter of public radio and television. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Amend Rod and Gun Club and Valley Sportsmans Club. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially AJ.
He was a member of the Carmichaels Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Doris Gibson Hall; children, Reed Mitchell, Keith Mitchell, Robert Mitchell, Kevin Mitchell and Hope Mitchell; stepdaughter, Lana Crawford; and brother, Elzie Hall.
Surviving are three sons, Carter Mitchell, Los Angeles, Calif., Thomas J. Hall Jr. and wife Viola of Connellsville, Scott Hall and wife Cynthia of McClellandtown; 18 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 8, at 1 p.m. in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, with Mr. Mark Howard officiating.
Private interment at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
