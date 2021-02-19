Brownsville
Thomas J. O'Brien Jr., 85, of Brownsville, passed away, Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
He was born June 7, 1935, in Uniontown, a son of Thomas J. Sr. and Kathryn C. Kelly O'Brien.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Cecilia Ann Jaworowski; brothers-in-law Frank "Gil" Jaworowski and Thomas Patterson.
Tom graduated from Brownsville High School Class of 1953. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving as an air crewman in Patrol Squadron Seven. He retired from US Steel's Clairton Works.
He was a member of United Steelworkers of America Local 1557 Clairton, a former Cubmaster of Pack 630 and a member of Soar and AmVets Post 103 Hopwood.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna R. O'Brien; children Thomas (Nenita) O'Brien III of Daugherty Township, Dennis (Melissa) O'Brien of Daisytown, Colleen Mapstone of Brownsville and Cheryl (John) Slepinski of Scott Township; grandchildren Abbey Raymond, Dennis O'Brien, Allyse Raymond, Gianna O'Brien and Lucas Raymond. He is also survived by brother Michael A. O'Brien and wife Candace of Moon Township; sisters Margaret Patterson of Oakmont, and Mary Catherine and husband Thomas McKee of Greensburg; and numerous relatives and friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 19, and until 12 p.m., the hour of service, Saturday, February 20, in NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, with the Rev. Father Marlon Pates.
Entombment will follow at LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Military honors will be accorded by AmVets Post 103, Hopwood.
Due to Covid-19 state mandates, our funeral homes indoor occupancy is limited to 25 people and masks and social distancing are required.
