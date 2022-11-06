South Connellsville
Thomas Jefferson Mankins II, 64, of South Connellsville, died unexpectedly Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at his home.
Born in Morgantown, W.Va., on April 2, 1958, he was a son of the Thomas “June” Mankins, Sr. of Dilliner, and the late Esther Ruble Mankins.
He was formerly employed in quality control at A.J. Rose Manufacturing in Ohio.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his loving companion of the past 32 years, Pamela Williams; two children, Thomas, III. of Dilliner and Natasha Fields of Cleveland, Ohio; five grandchildren: Ashley, Jenna, Tracy, Thomas, IV. and Kayla; a sister, Kathy Mankins; and a brother, Robert Mankins, both of Dilliner; and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.
His family will receive friends in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 2 until the 4 p.m. Memorial Service on Sunday, with Reverend French Jenkins officiating.
Private interment will be in Wolf’s Cemetery at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.