Dilliner
Thomas Jefferson Mankins, 87, of Dilliner, died Saturday, December 11, 2022, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness. Born in Lake Lynn March 31, 1935, he was a son of the late Catherine Mankins Graham.
Also known as "Feets" or "June" by his many friends, he was retired from Ford Motors assembly plant in Ohio, having worked there for 33 years.
After moving back to the Lake Lynn area, he and his wife were active members of the Redeemed Baptist Church in Point Marion.
Surviving are two children, Kathy Mankins and fiance Raymond Atkinson, and Robert Mankins, all of Dilliner; three grandchildren, Steven McClead and wife Marisa, Thomas Mankins, III and wife Robin, and Natasha Fields; five great-grandchildren, Ashley, Jenna, Tracy, Thomas IV and Kayla; his daughter-in-law, Pam Williams of Connellsville; and a number of nieces and nephews and their families.
Deceased are his wife, Esther Ruble Mankins, who passed away June 25, 2006; his son, Thomas J. Mankins, II (November 2, 2022); three brothers, Charles "Gene" Mankins, Albert "Jack" Mankins and Melvin "Jim" Mankins; and three sisters, Betty Lewis, Joan "Nan" Burnette and Pearl Rose.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Saturday, December 17, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. His nephew, the Rev. French Jenkins, will officiate the service. Private interment will be in Wolf's Cemetery, Dilliner, at a later date.
