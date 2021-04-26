Thomas Kadar

Chalk Hill
Thomas "Tom" Kadar, 80, of Chalk Hill, PA, passed away peacefully Saturday April 24, 2021 at his home with loving family by his side. He was born April 5, 1941 in Uniontown.
Tom was predeceased by his parents, George Kadar, Jr. and Ruby Helen Groover Kadar and a brother George M. Kadar
Tom was a lumberman who grew up working for his father at the Kadar Sawmill. He enjoyed working outdoors and cutting down trees. Tom was like MacGyver at fixing things. He really enjoyed staying at his hunting cabin and hunting turkeys and especially deer with his son, his hunting buddies and all of his many friends. Tom enjoyed the family summer picnics and waiting at the big garage for his friends to come by and chat. As Tom always said, "Carry on."
Surviving are his wife Barbara Joyce Thompson Kadar; his children, Georgetta Haberer ( Charles "Butch" Haberer) of McClellandtown, Thomas W. Kadar (Lori) of Uniontown and Teresa Kadar (Larry) of Chalk Hill; three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. today and until 11 a.m. on Tuesday the hour of service with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. Uniontown, PA . Interment will follow in Chalk Hill Lutheran Cemetery.
Masks and social distancing, as per the State regulations, will be required during visitation and services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.