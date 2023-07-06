Uniontown
Thomas L. Rockwell Jr., 73, of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 3, 2023.
He was born February 2, 1950, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Thomas L. and Wanda Lint Rockwell Sr.; sister, Margaret Rockwell; and father-in-law, Arnold "Pete" McFadden.
Surviving are his loving wife of 52 years, Wanda McFadden Rockwell; two children, Tiffany Dukman and husband John, and Thomas "Willie" Rockwell and fiancee Brenda Swink; four grandchildren, John Michael Dukman and wife Miranda, Shyane Dukman, Jacob Dukman and fiancee Morgan, and Josiphine "Josi" Dukman; two great-grandchildren, Janelle Dukman and Marceline Ansel; siblings, Dorothy McFadden and husband Rick, Michael Rockwell, Eva Rankin, Paula Brozik and husband Randy, and Charles Rockwell; his other brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Elaine Swaney; his mother-in-law, Phyllis McFadden; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews; friends; and his loving dog, Katie.
Tom was a U.S Navy veteran.
He attended the Little White Rock Church.
Tom loved camping and gardening.
He was employed for many years at Metal Management in Elizabeth.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 6, and 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 7, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, where visitation continues from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of the funeral service, Saturday, July 8, with Pastor Steve Popson officiating. Military Rites will follow at White Rock Cemetery, with Honor Roll by General Marshall Amvets Post 103 Honor Guard.
