Thomas L. Wallace, 93, of Uniontown, passed away September 18, 2020, in Uniontown Health Care and Rehab Center. He was born August 10, 1927, in Ohiopyle. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
