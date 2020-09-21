Uniontown
Thomas L. Wallace, 93, of Uniontown, and formerly of Ohiopyle, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, in Uniontown Health Care and Rehab Center, Uniontown.
He was born August 10, 1927, in Greenbrier, a son of the late Elmer and Gladys Rohlf Wallace. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Edith Lowery Wallace in 2014; and a son, Thomas L. Wallace Jr.; two sisters, Thelma Bryner and Wilma Ohler; and three brothers, Stergous Wallace, William Wallace and Elwood Wallace.
Surviving are his four children and spouses, Sandy York (Dan) of Waxahachie, Texas, Vicki Lee (Roy) of Farmington, Susan Morrison (Rodney) of Farmington and Greg Wallace (Jennifer) of Uniontown; 10 grandchildren, Levi, Kevin and Tina York, Kathryn Lambie (Brandin), Michelle Payton (Nick), Andrea Lee (Austin), Eric Livengood (Stacey), Brent Livengood (Liz), Dylan Wallace (Danielle) and Gabriella Wallace; five great-grandchildren, Daniel York, Jackson Livengood, Lucas Livengood, Neveah Harris and Nicholas Payton Jr.; one sister, Genevieve Sproul of Ohiopyle.
Tom was retired from the Uniontown Hospital.
He was a veteran of the U.S., Army serving in the Korean War. He was a member of the Ohiopyle-Stewart Township Volunteer Fire Department and the Ohiopyle Community Center and Mt. Senior Action Group and Senior Life.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, Monday, September 21, from 2 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, September 22, from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of the service, with Paster Kenneth Rockwell officiating. Interment will follow in Irwin Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's name to Ohiopyle-Stewart Fire Department, 27 Sherman Street, Ohiopyle, PA 15470 or West Leisenring Fire Department, P.O. Box 41, West Leisenring, PA 15489.
During visitation and services, masks will be required and social distancing will be followed per COVID-19 restrictions.
