Morgantown, W.Va.
Thomas Lee Ayers, 49, of Morgantown, W.Va., passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023, in WVU Medicine United Hospital Center, in Bridgeport, W.Va.
He was born in Morgantown, W.Va., on Wednesday, September 12, 1973, son of Thomas Ayers, of Point Marion and Becky Pitman Loucks, of Morgantown, W.Va.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his father's wife, Margaret Ayers; his mother's husband, Louie Loucks; his son, Bradley Ayers, of Morgantown; two sisters, Minnie Sandors and husband, John, of Morgantown and Anna Pitman and fiance, Brian Hayhurst, of Morgantown; one brother, Timmy Ayers and fiancee, Whitney Hicks, of Idamay, W.Va.; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Tommy was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Friends will be received in the LOUIS E. RUDOLPH FUNERAL HOME, Thomas B. Rudolph, Funeral Director and Supervisor, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 3rd, and from 10 until 11:30 a.m., the hour of service, on Saturday, March 4th, with Brian Young officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family, in care of the Louis E. Rudolph Funeral Home, 15 N. Main Street, Point Marion, PA 15474.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.louisrudolphfuneralhome.com
