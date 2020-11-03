Pittsburgh
Thomas M. Moore Jr. passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Pittsburgh.
He was born January 11, 1942, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Thomas and Leota Thompson Moore.
He is survived by his sister, Carole Breitweiser (William) of Panama City Beach, Fla.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Beallsville. Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
