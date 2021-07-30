Uniontown
Thomas M. Ritz Jr., 61, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Uniontown, March 31, 1960. Our hearts are broken beyond measure.
Thomas was a skilled contractor. He started working under the guidance of our beloved late father, Thomas M. Ritz Sr. Thomas went to work, side by side, with his brother Tracy at the family business. He graduated from Laurel Highlands High School and while obtaining his education, he also participated and excelled in football and basketball. Thomas was a kind and generous person, an exceptionally loving brother and uncle and was a dedicated and loving father.
Thomas was preceded in death by his beloved father, Thomas M. Ritz Sr.; his paternal grandparents, Dominick and Mary Ritz; aunt, Mary Jane; uncle, Dominick Ritz Jr.; and his niece, Jessica M. Ritz.
Thomas is survived by his loving family: sister, Jamie Ritz Hatalowich (Greg), Tracy Ritz (Genie), Timothy Ritz (Monica) and Cindy Larrow (Kevin); daughter, Winter Matway; sons, Richie Messenger and Anthony Ritz; and nieces and nephews, Cody Ritz, Timothy Ritz Jr., Garrett Larrow, Ashley Roberts and Brooke Lowery.
Thomas enjoyed riding motor bikes with his brother Timmy and his friends. He enjoyed boating and was proud of, and enjoyed, his vintage sports cars. Most important to Thomas was spending quality time with his family and friends. We will miss your smile and your sense of humor, brother, but we know you are in the loving embrace and heavenly home with our dad.
Our hearts are shattered and our grief unbearable. We love you and we will miss you so much. RIP our sweet brother until we are all reunited in God's heavenly home.
The family will honor Thomas' wishes for a private service. If you would like to pay tribute to Thomas, say a prayer for him and his grieving family.
Services were under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
