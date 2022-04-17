formerly of Collier
Thomas Marcinek, 85 formerly of Collier, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tennessee.
He graduated from Georges Township High School, class of 1953.
He is survived by his brother John Marcinek, numerous nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
Burial in Long Island, New York.
Obituary courtesy of Louis E. Rudolph Funeral Home, Point Marion.
