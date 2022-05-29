Gibbon Glade
Thomas Martin Swaney, 78, of Gibbon Glade, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021.
He was born in Uniontown, on December 4, 1942, the son of the late William Swaney and Jean Kodric Swaney.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sons, Thomas B. Swaney and Jason R. Delara; his brothers, Leroy Swaney, Robert "Bugsy" Swaney, Berwyn "Jake" Swaney; and nephew, Michael Swaney.
Left to cherish his memory: wife, Arlene White Swaney; daughter, Jamie Chipps and son-in-law, James Chipps of Uniontown; grandchildren, Arlington Swaney and Alexandria Swaney, Ashley Delara, Jacob Delara, Jocelyn Delara and Mason Chipps; and one great-grandchild, Jay'Vier Williams. Also surviving is brother, William Swaney, brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Donna Swaney; sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Charles Smitley, sister and brother-in-law, Mildred and Sam Denny; and brother, John Swaney; along with several nieces and nephews.
Thomas was a 1961 graduate from North Union High School, where he was an outstanding football player and lettered four years. He served in the United States Army Reserves and worked as a police officer in Washington DC for 10 years, and then was employed with U.S. Steel, which he retired from after 33 years.
Thomas was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church and a member of Hutchinson Sportsman's Club.
Tom, affectionally known as "Guts" by his family and friends enjoyed his retirement, hunting at his cabin, watching football, playing cards and enjoyed his evenings sitting on his porch with his wife, enjoying the view from his home. Throughout his life Tom made many close friends who were like family to him, he enjoyed reminiscing of his football days and sharing his hunting stories with all.
There will be a celebration of life service at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Thomas Cemetery, 227 Brown Hill Road, Markleysburg, to honor him. A military honors service will take place at the cemetery.
