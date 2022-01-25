Uniontown
Thomas Michael Andrews, Sr., 76, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 20, 2022, at his home with loving family by his side.
He was born September 4, 1945, in California.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Louis and Susan Dowler Andrews; and a brother, Louis Andrews.
Thomas was a graduate of Penn Commercial College, Washington, and had worked as an accountant with Coal Processing, Inc. and later with Kania and Associates, Tax Accountants.
He had attended Cove Run Free Methodist Church.
Thomas was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed hunting and fishing and attending sporting events with his children and grandchildren. He especially enjoyed supporting his son and his BMX Racing endeavors.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Nancy Lee Decker Andrews; daughter, Ranee Lauffer (Lyle) of Lemont Furnace; son, Thomas Michael Andrews, Jr. of Uniontown; grandchildren, Thomas Roy Newman, Jr. (Nicole), Ryan Michael Newman and Preston Lauffer; great-granddaughter, Scarlett Newman; and brother, Michael Andrews of Uniontown.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 11 a.m. to noon, on Thursday. Visitation will be followed by a memorial service with Pastor Terry V. Murray officiating.
