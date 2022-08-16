Uniontown
Thomas Michael Lipchinsky passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 13th, with his family by his side.
Tom was born in Waynesburg, on July 26, 1957, to the late Walter and Irene Seginak, who preceded him in death.
He attended school at Albert Gallatin, where he played basketball.
Upon graduation, Tom followed in his father’s footsteps and began working at Emerald Coal Mine. He worked there for 37 years, retiring in 2013.
Tom married JoAnne Stupansky on November 15, 1980. They settled in Uniontown to make their home and raise their family. They enjoyed doing many things together including: going to polka dances, attending or watching the Penguins, Steelers and even the Pirates, and going to listen to live music.
Tom had a passion for many things - his family, friends, golf and polka music. On a sunny day, Tom could often be found on the golf course with his son Bryan, and a slew of other friends. In 2006, he got his first hole-in-one, at Springdale Golf Course, in Uniontown.
Tom was the leader of the Dynasonics polka band. He began playing drums with the band in 1975, where they toured up and down the East Coast, entertaining fans at many polka hot spots, where he made countless friends. His voice could fill a room and put a smile on every person’s face. He could not have been more proud when his daughter Terri joined the band on vocals, and son Bryan followed in his footsteps on drums.
Tom was the Vice President of the Uniontown Polish Club; he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, United Mine Workers Association and First Catholic Slovak Union.
Along with his wife JoAnne, left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Terri Lipchinsky Greene and husband Josh, of Harrisburg; son, Bryan and wife Shaina Hawthorne, of Monongahela; his beautiful granddaughters, Brielle, Brooklyn and Madelyn Lipchinsky; brother, Paul and wife Thelma, of Masontown; mother-in-law, Florence Stupansky, of North Huntington; in-laws James and Joyce Stupansky, of North Huntington; William and Kathy Stupansky of Centennial, Colo.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father-in-law, William Stupansky.
Friends will be received at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16th. Prayers of Transfer will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, prior to the procession to church.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Old Walnut Hill Road, Uniontown at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17th with Fathers Anthony Klimko and Paul Lisik as celebrants. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Uniontown Polish Club (S.U.A.B.S.)
The Parish Vigil Prayer Service will be held at the funeral home at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com.
