Uniontown
Thomas Michael Shanaberger, 71, died unexpectedly Sunday, February 21, 2021, in NCH-N hospital in Naples, Fla.
Mike is survived by his stepson, Don Bailey of Brownsville; as well as his sisters, Suzanne DiMarco of Uniontown, Christine (Louis) Matherne of Glenn Allen, Va., and Lynda (Thomas) Waggoner of Gibon Glade. He is also survived by his dear friend, Eleanor Barstow of Naples; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Justine Bock Shanaberger; his parents, Thomas Shanaberger, Ruth Gorley Shanaberger; a sister, Nancy Shanaberger; and a nephew, Thomas Waggoner.
Mike was a graduate of Uniontown Area Senior High School Class of 1969. Following high school, he joined the U.S. Navy, where he served for four years.
Mike went on to manage Jerry Nuzum Chevrolet until its closing. He and his wife then purchased The Brownsville Hotel, which he operated until his retirement.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Uniontown Public Library.
