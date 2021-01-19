Perryopolis
Thomas Michael Sickle, 81, of Perryopolis, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, in his home. Born November 30, 1939, in Perryopolis, he was a son of the late Stephen A. and Anna Rabatin Sickle Sr.
A lifelong resident of Perryopolis, Mr. Sickle was a member of St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church, was a graduate of Perry-Lower Tyrone High School and enjoyed playing the accordion. Farming and animals were Tom’s passion. Tom grew up on RichHill Dairy Farm. He and his brothers milked cows, processed, bottled, and delivered the milk door to door. Tom played a key role at every step.
When Tom met Sara they shared their passion for animals and started Greenfield Farms. Here they introduced many generations to their farm family. Tom took his petting zoo and pony rides to festivals, company and community events and even backyard birthday parties. Here kids of all ages got to feed and pet real live farm animals. His animals were in movies and did stage work. Although Tom loved all of his animals, his horses and cattle played special roles. Tom grew up with draft horses. It was not unusual to watch the Pittsburgh Celebrate the Seasons Christmas parade and see Tom driving his team pulling a wagon or carriage. He and his horses helped many a bride fulfill their Wedding dreams with his carriage. He even showed his draft horses at the Fayette County Fair and PA farm show. His love for driving horses led to owning several successful standardbred horses with his daughter. He raised Santa Gertrudis Beef cattle and was one of the first farms in PA to work with this breed for his table to freezer operation. You could always count on Tom for a smile and a laugh. Tom believed there was nothing better than watching his cows in the field.
He is survived by his wife, Sara Jean Swiantek Sickle, to whom he was married 57 years; two daughters and son-in-law Jean and Stephen Adams of Bethel Park, Dr. Susan Sickle of Clarksville; brother Robert “Bobby” Sickle of Perry Township; and grandsons Brennen Adams and Blaine Adams.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, John, Bernard and Stephen Sickle Jr.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 20, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, January 21, in the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant. Interment will take place in St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Cemetery. In accordance with state mandates, masks MUST be worn and social distancing MUST be maintained.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
