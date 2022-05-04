Masontown
Thomas "Hedgie" Pavlovich, 72, of Masontown, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
He was born on November 6, 1949, a son of Thomas and Elizabeth "Teta" Albani Pavlovich.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his loving wife, Deniel "Dee-Dee" Molek Pavlovich.
"Hedgie" was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, he was a graduate of German Township High School, class of 1967, and a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University, class of 1971. He was employed with Consol Energy as a coal miner, and owned and operated Fugozzotto vending, he was a member of The PALS Club, The Italian American Club of Masontown, The Masontown Fish and Game Club, The American Legion Post 423.
Left to cherish his memory are his brothers-in-law, Lawrence Molek and wife Janet, Joseph Molek and wife Lorie; sister-in-law, Patricia Molek; cousins and caregivers, Ralph and Brenda Cavalcante; his Godson, Matthew Cavalcante. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and his beloved dog "Snickers".
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, PA, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday May 5, 2022, and until 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, when prayers of transfer will be said.
A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:00 a.m., in Saint Francis of Assisi Parish in Masontown. Interment will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery, Masontown.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.terravecchia-hakyfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.