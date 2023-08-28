Lemont Furnace
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 10:18 AM
Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 80F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 29, 2023 @ 9:52 am
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 10:18 AM
Lemont Furnace
Thomas R. Coleman, 87, of Lemont Furnace, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 24, 2023.
Born October 27, 1935 in Mt. Independence, PA, a son of the late Francis R. and Edna Yauger Coleman.
Beloved husband of 66 years to the late Shirley L. Halfhill Coleman.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald "Pete" Coleman and Aldorea Hall. He is survived by his children, Marshall R. (Pamela) Coleman and Pamela (Edwin) Sheranko, both of Lemont Furnace; his grandchildren, Justin (Adah) Coleman, Destiny (Kyle) Rankin, Austin Nicholson, Neil (Melissa) Lepore and Rebecca Sheranko (Diglett) Williams; his great- grandchildren, Connor and Owen Coleman, Chandler Rankin, and Eli and Theo Lepore. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Tom was a US Navy veteran, he was an electrician and worked for FOSECO Electrical Maintenance in Mt. Braddock. He was a member of the Cove Run Church and the Hutchinson Gun Club and the AMVETS.
Visitation from 1 to 3 and 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNEAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext. Uniontown when a service will be held in the funeral home at 7p.m..
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.