Thomas R. George

Subdeacon Thomas "Duke" R. George passed peacefully on March 7, 2023, at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Friends will be received from 3 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 10 at Saint George Maronite Catholic Church, 6 Lebanon Terrace, Uniontown. The Ghinaz will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday evening.
Visitation will be held in the church from 8:30 a.m. until The Parish Rosary, which will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, followed by the Funeral Liturgy at 10 a.m., with Main Celebrant Bishop Gregory John Mansour, and Rev. Father Aaron J. Sandbothe as concelebrant. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
