Subdeacon Thomas "Duke" R. George passed peacefully on March 7, 2023, at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
Duke was born on January 19, 1932, a son of the late Thomas and Haseba Rezek George. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Amelia "Amy" C. Michael George on December 7, 2020; brother, Richard; sister, Alice; granddaughter, Michelle, and grandson, Logan.
Duke lived his life in service of his family, his community, and his God.
A graduate of North Union High School Class of 1949, he served in the United States Army during peacetime, and was recognized as soldier of the month in July 1955.
He then pursued a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Waynesburg University and furthered his education by completing a Master of Arts Degree from West Virginia University in 1967.
Duke was an educator for 40 years in the Laurel Highlands School District, serving as a special education teacher, principal, coordinator of gifted education, and eventually Director of Special Education and Food Services. He also held an adjunct faculty appointment at Penn State University, Fayette Campus.
In addition to being an educator, Duke owned and operated the Best for Less Gas and Oil Company in North Union township for over 40 years.
Duke was a very active member and leader in the community, holding memberships and offices in various organizations, including the Uniontown Lions Club (past president); 4th degree Knights of Columbus; co-founder and officer with the American Lebanese Syrian Association (ALSA); Uniontown Lebanese Club (past president); Fayette and Greene Gasoline Dealers Association (past president); and School Board Director for the Uniontown Area School District.
As a lifelong member of St. George Maronite Catholic Church, one of Duke's most cherished accomplishments was being ordained as the first Sub-Deacon for the parish in 1993 and faithfully serving the Maronite community for 30 years, none of which would have been possible without the love and support of his wife Amy.
Duke was a gentle man of great intellect and wit, and his passing is a tremendous loss to the community he served and the family and friends he loved.
He is survived by the family he and Amy created, which grew from six children to 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, Kathy George of Dunedin, Fla., Fahima (Lonny) George-Harvey of Harrisburg, Richard (Fran) George of Uniontown, Thomas Jr. (Josi) George of Hershey, Alan (Marsha) George of Uniontown, and Edward (Jamie) George of Morgantown, W.Va.; grandchildren, Amy Baumgardner, Lori Layton, Samantha Kruper-Peck and Jonathan (Greg Johnson) Kruper; step-grandson, Kyle (Brooke) Harvey, Jennifer (Michael Licciardi) George, Courtney (Derick) Scott, Michael (Jessica) George, Matthew (Lexi) George, Catherine A. George, Olivia George and Chase George; great-grandchildren Lily, Avery, Madison, Mia, Levi, Lincoln, Radan, step-grandson, Walker, Porter, Ezra, Grasyn, Brynn, Declan, Duke and Easton; sister, Philomena (Richard) Susa of Calumet; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 3 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 10 at St. George Maronite Catholic Church, 6 Lebanon Terrace, Uniontown, The Ghinaz will be held on Friday evening at 7p .m.
Visitation will be held in the church from 8:30 a.m. until The Parish Rosary which will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, followed by the Funeral Liturgy at 10 a.m., with Main Celebrant Bishop Gregory John Mansour, and Rev. Father Aaron J. Sandbothe as concelebrant. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
