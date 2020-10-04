Formerly of Fairchance
Thomas R. Jackson, 79, of Carlisle, formerly of Peckville, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, in UPMC Pinnacle, Carlisle. He was born January 3, 1941, in Fairchance, a son of the late William H. and Margaret M. Ruscoe Jackson.
Tom was a sales agent and manager working in the insurance business for many years and retired from Aegon Company. He was a member of the Heritage Club and St. Patrick Catholic Church. He was an avid train enthusiast and loved playing pool, but most important to him was his family.
Tom is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Ann Smith Jackson of Carlisle; sons Chris (Stacey) Jackson of Wylie, Texas, and Kim (Dr. Claudine) Jackson of Carlisle; grandchildren Brennan, Maggie, Josh and Jake; brother Donald Jackson of Mt. Pleasant; and sisters Marianne (Donald) Satanek of York and Glenda (Phil) Saxton of Greensburg. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Joyce Jackson.
At the request of the family, there was no viewing. A Memorial Mass was held in St. Patrick Catholic Church, 87 Marsh Drive, Carlisle, PA 17015. Inurnment in St. Patrick Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle-ICU, 361 Alexander Spring Road, Carlisle, PA 17015, or St. Patrick Catholic Church, 87 Marsh Drive, Carlisle, PA 17015.
Arrangements were entrusted to HOFFMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA 17013.
