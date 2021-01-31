formerly of Uniontown
Thomas R. Lee Jr., 87, of Cheyenne, Wyo., passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021, with Lucienne, his wife of 68 years, at his side.
He was born December 21, 1933, in German Township, to Thomas Randolph Sr. and Mary Wilhelm Lee.
He graduated from German Township High School, Class of 1952, where he played on the football team.
He married Lucienne Antram October 11, 1952, in Cumberland, Md. He worked for Pennsylvania Bell in Uniontown before moving to Cheyenne in 1959. He retired from AT&T, where he served as the CWA Local 8201 president for many years.
He was a member and officer of the Shy-Wy Amateur Radio Club, a longtime member of the Cheyenne Ski Club and a proud member of the Wyoming Democratic Party.
He is survived by his wife; children Thomas Lee III, James Lee, Sarah Lee and John Lee; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, George Lee of Burghill, Ohio, and Harry Lee of Masontown; and four sisters, Nancy Adeline Lee Herring of Chalk Hill, Mary Jen Mullen of Burghill, Frances Lee Russell of Warren, Ohio, and Sandra Lee Double, also of Warren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Edith Lee Loraditch of Sterling, Mass., Emily Lee Kolencik of Perryopolis and Margaret Lee Halavick of Warren.
A private memorial service was held, with cremation entrusted to the SCHRADER, ARAGON and JACOBY FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Thomas R. Lee Jr. to the Save our Monarchs Foundation, P.O. Box 390135, Minneapolis, MN 55439, or www.saveourmonarchs.org. Plant milkweed seeds so the butterflies will come.
To view the obituary or leave a condolence for the family, visit schradercares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.