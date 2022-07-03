Uniontown
Thomas R. Welch, 87, of Uniontown died Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in the Uniontown Hospital.
He was born October 15, 1934 in German Twp., Pa. a son of the late Harold and Bernice Baker Welch.
Mr. Welch was a graduate of Charleroi High School and he was a veteran of the US Army. He was formerly employed as a custodian and among his hobbies he greatly enjoyed gardening, bowling and singing.
He was a resident of Eighty Four, Pa. for most of his life where he was a member of the Emmanuel U.P. Church and later the Pigeon Creek Church.
He is survived by one son, Thomas H. Welch and his wife Mary Lou of Connellsville and one daughter, Lynn Dupain of Washington; two grandchildren, Rachel and David Myers of Bentleyville, and one brother, Harold Robert Welch and his wife Colleen of Fla. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Margaret I. Sarkett Welch and his sisters, Dorothy Sarnowki, Gladys Sadvary, Joyce Haynes and Carol Kenny.
There will be no public viewing or services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Emmanuel U.P. Church, 480 Route 519, EightyFour, Pa. 15330 or to the Pigeon Creek Church, 45 Church Rd., Eighty Four, Pa. 15330 in memory of Thomas R. Welch.
All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, Pa. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
