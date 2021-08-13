Brownsville
Thomas Richard Brady, 75, of Brownsville, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
He was born November 19, 1945, in Grindstone, to the late Richard and Opel Lancaster Brady.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Hiles Brady; brothers, David Brady, Robin Brady; and stepson, DJ Hiles.
Private funeral services are under the direction of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Brownsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.