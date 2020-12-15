Smock
Thomas Richard Stewart III, 72, of Smock, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, with his loving family by his side in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born October 23, 1948, in Perryopolis, he was a son of the late Thomas R. Stewart II and Ella Rebovich Stewart, who survives.
A resident of Smock for more than 50 years, Mr. Stewart was a member of the Normalville Rod & Gun Club, Fairbanks Rod & Run Club, Safari Club International, Pennsylvania Farmers Association and National Gamebreeders Association.
He graduated from Frazier High School Class of 1966. He had a passion for his lifelong career in the weed control industry. He also owned and operated TNT Shooting Grounds est. in 1980 as a hobby to allow children the ability to hunt with their parents for pheasants that were hard to find. The "hobby" turned into his current business. His love for hunting, especially with family and friends was his greater pleasure. He had a heart of gold and helped people anytime they were in need.
He is survived by his children, Thomas R. Stewart IV and girlfriend Vicky and her children, Christian and Leah, Jeb Stewart and girlfriend Jennifer, Melissa and Gerald Drennon, Becki Golden; brother and sister-in-law Richard and Ruth Stewart; niece Randi; 14 grandchildren, Brittany, TJ, Brenden, Krista, Taelor, Brooklyn, Jordyn, Jayvin, Dylan, Colton, JJ, Riley, Gage, Harlee; three great-grandchildren, Grace, Sage and Julia; former wife Santa Maria; and a world of friends and employees. He was devoted to his dog, Ruby, who recently passed away.
Private family visitation funeral services were held in PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, LLC, with the Pastor Harry Strauser officiating. Interment took place in Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Thomas Richard Stewart III to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Condolences for the family are accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
