Farmington
A greeting of friends for the family of Thomas Robert "Bob" Show, of Farmington Hills, Mich., formerly of Richeyville, who died March 22, 2021, will be held at noon, Thursday, July 22, in the Richeyville Community Church, Richeyville, with Pastor Glenn Sanders officiating.
