Masontown
Thomas Searight Addis Jr., 66, of Masontown, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in his home, with his wife by his side.
He was born September 26, 1954, in Baltimore, Md., a son of Thomas and Elizabeth Stevenson Addis.
Tom was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School and served in the U.S. Army. He worked very hard as a self employed construction worker. He loved to ride motorcycles, fish and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his father, Thomas Addis Sr.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Ivie Mae Addis; daughters Tonya (Steven) Halbert, Mary (Alan) Campbell and Angela Addis; 10 grandchildren, Sara Beth, Emily, Addison, Stephanie, Alan, Ryan, Keith, Kevin, Dana and Justine; two great-grandchildren, Grayson and De'jor; brothers and sisters Jimmy (Charlene) Addis, Mary (Marc) Micciche, Ricky (Martha) Addis and Susan Adams; and special friend Billy.
According to Tom's wishes, there will be no viewing and services will be private. Arrangements under the direction of the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, Masontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.