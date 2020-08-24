Smithfield
Thomas Searight Addis Sr., 89, of Springhill Township, Smithfield, died at home Saturday, August 22, 2020.
He was born June 7, 1931, in Pittsburgh.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Clarence William Addis and Kathleen Ruby Whetzler Addis; his brother, William Addis; and his sister, Virginia Kalar.
Surviving are his loving family, his wife of 68 years, Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Stevenson Addis; five children, Mary and Marc Micciche, Thomas Searight and Ivee Addis Jr., James and Charlene Addis, Richard and Martha Addis and Susan Elizabeth Adams and Frankie; 13 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
He spent his lifetime working as a technical illustrator to provide for his family. He loved camping, hiking, canoeing and spending time in the wilderness of Canada.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, August 26, from 9 to 10 a.m. The Celebration of his Life will begin at 10 a.m. with his grandson, Tyler Adams officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
