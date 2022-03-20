Thomas Shoaf

Thomas "Tom" Shoaf, 89, went peacefully into his Savior's presence on March 15, 2022, at his home in Grand Junction, Colo.. Tom was born September 14, 1932, in Smithfield, a son of the late Smith R. and Laura Bella Moser Shoaf.
Growing up, Tom was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church, serving as the church organist for eight years from age 14 to 22.
After graduation in 1950 from Point Marion High School in Point Marion, he attended Waynesburg College in Waynesburg, then West Virginia University in Morgantown, W.Va., completing a bachelor's degree in accounting in 1954. Following graduation, he was employed as an auditor with Price Waterhouse in Pittsburgh. Tom served two years in the army at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs before returning to Price Waterhouse in 1956 and transferring to their Denver office. He attended Colorado State College (University of Northern Colorado) in Greeley from 1958-1959, graduating with a master's degree in education.
Tom met his one true love Betty Jean Carpman in 1952 and married her June 20, 1959, at Temple Baptist Church in Pittsburgh. They settled in Colorado Springs where he taught business education at Palmer High School from 1959 - 1965 and then at Mitchell High School, also serving as the program coordinator from 1965 until his retirement in 1990. In retirement, Tom worked for Avis /Budget Group from 1996 - 2017, first in Colorado Springs and then in Grand Junction.
While in Colorado Springs, Tom and Betty were members of First Baptist Church then transferred their membership to Highland Park Baptist Church. Tom served on various boards and as the organist at Highland Park until 2000, when he and Betty moved to Grand Junction and joined First Baptist Church Grand Junction where he was a member of the choir and a substitute organist.
Tom volunteered as a bookkeeper for Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity in Colorado Springs. In Grand Junction, he volunteered with RSVP, helped pack lunches for Kids Aid, and delivered Meals on Wheels.
Tom is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean; his brothers, Kenneth, James, John, Ralph, and their spouses; his parents; brothers-in-law, Jack Carpman and Tom Gallagher; and granddaughter, Larissa Jean Sessums.
He is survived by his daughters, Carol (Hunter) Sessums, Monte Vista, Colo.; Nancy (Glenn) Frey, Grand Junction, Colo.; granddaughter, Katie (Mark) Janzen, Oklahoma City, Okla.; grandson, Logan Sessums, Grand Junction, Colo.; sisters-in-law, Janet Gallagher, Hidden Valley; Jo Ann (Phil) Petersen, League City, Tex. and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tom will be remembered for his acts of service, his sense of humor, his weakness for ice cream and sweets, and the love he had for his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, and especially his grandchildren.
The family would like to thank HopeWest and especially Tom's team for their gentle and loving care and help.
Cremation has been arranged through Martin Mortuary. A celebration of life will be held June 11, 2022 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Grand Junction. Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, 720 Grand Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81501
