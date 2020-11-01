Pittsburgh
Thomas T. Crawford, 66, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Thomas was born September 12, 1954, the son of Charles Fletcher and Norma J. Crawford.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Vanessa Morser.
Thomas is survived by his sister, Barbara Moore of Pittsburgh; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the THOMAS M. DOLF FUNERAL HOME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.