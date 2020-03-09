Brownsville
Thomas Vern Davis, age 95, of Fort Mill, SC, formerly of Brownsville, PA passed away on March 4, 2020 in Rock Hill, SC. Thomas was born on July 25, 1924, son of the late Margaret Davis and Dominick Erie. Thomas was a proud World War II veteran, who served in the Army Air Corp. Mr. Davis spent the majority of his career working as a pipefitter at Wheeling Pittsburgh Steele Mill in Allenport, PA. Thomas was a former member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Church in Brownsville, PA, and later a member of Saint Philip Neri Church in Fort Mill, SC.
In 1947, he married the love of his life, Anne (Lokatos) Davis. Inseparable and devoted to each other, they would have celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary on August 26th. Surviving is his beloved daughter, Deborah Davis Gallagher (Bert) of Fort Mill, SC. He was a loving grandfather to Heather (Gallagher) Aiazzi (David) of Fort Mill, SC.
Mr. Davis especially enjoyed exercise, golfing, sports, and he was an avid reader. Summer was always his favorite season and he delighted in enjoying the ocean. Being with his family and making others happy will always be a fond memory of everyone he touched.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Anne (Lokatos) Davis; his daughter Deborah Davis Gallagher (Bert) and granddaughter, Heather Gallagher Aiazzi (David).
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417 on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. by the Rev. Fr. Christopher Burke officiating. Interment to follow in LaFayette Memorial Park with Full Military Rites accorded by the Hopwood AMVETS Post #103.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association. www.act.alz.org, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. www.skirpanfuneral home.com
