Uniontown
Thomas W. Johnston, 59, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Uniontown on June 27, 1960, a son of Paul Thomas Johnston and Linda Neratka Johnston.
In addition to his parents, Tom was also preceded in death by his sister, Pamela Johnston.
Tom graduated from Uniontown High School with the class of 1978. He was employed as a home health care aide for many years before his early retirement because of his battle with cancer. Tom was a member of the SUAB Polish Club of Uniontown and Moose Lodge #20 of Uniontown. He enjoyed helping people and spending time with his family.
Left to cherish Tom's memory are his wife, Janet Williams Johnston; partner, Rocky Valentine; a son, Thomas W. Johnston Jr. of Uniontown; three daughters, Amy Johnston, Jessica Smith and husband Kenneth and Linda Braddee and husband Charles, all of Uniontown; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Valerie Johnston and Paula Harragos, both of Uniontown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. Visitation will continue 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, followed by a service celebrating Tom's life at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at the family's convenience.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.