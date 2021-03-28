Uniontown
Thomas W. Miller Jr., 53, of Uniontown, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loving family after bravely fighting cancer for the past 5 1/2 years. He was born in Latrobe August 2, 1967.
He was a graduate of Greater Latrobe High School Class of 1985, and received his Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He was a gifted athlete, super competitive, and held many records in baseball while in high school. He excelled and loved all sports, and was avid fan of the Boston Red Socks.
For 21 years, he has been employed as manager of accounts with the corporate office of Gabriel Brothers, now Gabe's. Above all else he lived for and adored his family, and will be remembered as the best son, husband, father and grandfather "Pops" that any family could be blessed with.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Tom Miller Sr. and Kathy Lynch Miller of Latrobe; his devoted wife of 26 years, Judy Clark Miller; his loving children, Carl "C.J." Riedmann of Uniontown, Morgan Miller at home as well as her fiance Trevor Paisley of Drums, and Macy Miller at home; his cherished grandchildren who called him "Pops," Calleigh and Madden Riedmann; mother-in-law Betty Miller of Smithfield; sisters-in-law Sherry Wilson (Buck) of Smithfield, Robin Liberatore (Fred) of Morgantown, W.Va., Pam Jarrett (Artie) of Smithfield; aunts Sarah Moyer of Florida, Elizabeth Miller of Latrobe; uncle Kenneth and Patricia Miller of North Carolina; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.
Preceding him in death were his maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Madeline Lynch and paternal grandparents Louis and Sara Miller; uncles Louis Miller Jr. and Bill Moyer; and father-in-law James H. Clark.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 27, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 28, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extention, Uniontown. Visitation continues from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Monday, March 29, with Pastor Jason Lamar officiating.
Interment will follow at Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
A memorial service will also be held in Latrobe at a future date and time to be announced.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
