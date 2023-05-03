Smithfield
Thomas Yeager Jr., 70, of Smithfield, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, with his family surrounding him.
He was born April 19, 1953, a son of the late Thomas Yeager Sr. and Eva Jane Yeager, formerly of Smithfield.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Portia Kraynak.
Left to cherish his memories are his children, Blaze Yeager and wife Mary, Tommy Yeager and wife Brooke, Deana Yeager and husband Ken Riggar, and Trevor Yeager and wife Ashley; his grandchildren, Denim, Christopher, Riley, Lilly, Ty, Emmie, Eva, Vayda, Finn and Silas; brother, Jerry Yeager and wife Bonnie; brother-in-law, Joe Kraynak; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive family and friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, and from 10 until 11 a.m., the hour of service, Friday, May 5, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.