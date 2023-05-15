New Salem
Thomasina Garden, 97, of New Salem, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
She was born on October 11, 1925, in Blackridge, Scotland, daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret Dickson.
She was a member of the Loyal Daughters at The First Christian Church of New Salem.
In 1947, Thomasina traveled to Germany to assist in supporting the British troops through NAAFI. This is where she met her future husband. She married Zoy “Jerry” Garden on May 15, 1948, in Scotland, and shortly thereafter moved to the United States where she raised her family.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Zoy “Jerry” Garden; and her five sisters.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Rick (Wendy), Debbie and Doug; her grandchildren, Ricki, Billy (Ashley), Mandy (Mark), Jamie, Michelle; and great-grandchildren, Allie, Zoey, Joshua, Mason, Parker, Landon, Logan, and Eli.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the Amedisys Hospice and Peroni’s Personal Care Home staff for the wonder care given to Thomasina.
Friends will be received at THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468, from 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of the Funeral Service, on Wednesday, officiated by Associate Minister Patsy Sassano, III. Entombment to follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
