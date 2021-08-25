Uniontown
Tiana Alize Rousselle, 22, of Uniontown, formerly of North New Jersey, died Sunday, August 22, 2021, in Uniontown. She was born October 17, 1998, to Tiffany Rousselle and Angel Mendez in Belleville, N.J.
Tiana was a hard worker and was loved by all who met her. She was a loving and caring person who will be missed by many. Tiana was employed at Reflections Restaurant in Uniontown and at Monarch Meadows Nursing Home as a nursing assistant.
She leaves behind three beautiful children, Lilly, Nylah and Jahsiah; her parents; siblings Izaya, Siobhan, Daniel, Jayla and Jaiden; grandparents Margareta and Angel Mendez; mother-in-law Mitzi Santiago; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, the time of a funeral service, Thursday, August 26, in the funeral home.
Services will be available to view at http://www.lantzfh.com, where condolences may be submitted and floral tributes ordered.
MASK ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
