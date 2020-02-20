Tiber Namet

Bobtown
Tiber “Tibby” Namet, 91, of Bobtown, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, in Monongalia General Hospital in Morgantown. Born January 6, 1929, in Lynch, Ky., he was a son of the late Alex and Alma Litafik Nemet.
Tibby honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, where he received the Silver Star Medal.
Working for 42 years in the coal mines, he retired after 28 years as a foreman at the Shannopin Mine in Bobtown.
He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Bobtown Rod and Gun Club and United Mine Workers of America Local 6159 in Bobtown.
Surviving are his two children and their spouses, Charles and Leslie Namet of Dilliner, with whom he resided for the past several years, and Jeannie and Steve Thompson of Charleston, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Molly Namet and fianc Troy Celli, and Cain Namet and wife Robin; five great-grandchildren, Liam, Oden, Elek, Jack and Tiber; and a sister, Alma Jane “Dollie” Roebuck of Parma, Ohio, and her husband, Bernard.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Jean Anderson Namet in 2000; and a brother, Elmer Nemet.
Friends are invited to join the family for graveside services at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, in the Little Arlington Section of Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion, with the Rev. H. David McElroy officiating. Full military honors will be accorded graveside by the Greene County Honor Guard.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.herod-rishel.com.
