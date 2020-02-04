Bobtown
Tiber Namet, 91, of Bobtown, died Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Graveside services are planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, in the Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. A complete obituary will be published in a later edition, or may be viewed www.herod-rishel.com.
