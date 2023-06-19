Uniontown
Tiffany Marie Cordwell Raymer passed away Friday, June 9, 2023.
She was born in Morgantown, W.Va. to Priscilla Cordwell and Jack Sapp.
Tiffany was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Raymer Sr.; biological mother, Priscilla Cordwell and biological father, Jack Sapp; also mom and dad, Bev and Roger Sapp, who raised her as their daughter; and a brother, Jack Sapp.
She is survived by three sisters: Crystal Wolfe and her children, Tyler, Morgan, Ethan and Ava; Jessica Petrovic and her children, Madison, Mason, Emily and Ellie, all of Smithfield; and Amber Sapp and son Nick of Masontown; stepsister, Noah; stepbrother, Nathan and his daughter Sophie, also of Masontown, and Emma and Gavin, children of Jack Sapp.
Tiffany will be missed by family and friends.
Corrected obituary June 18, 2023: No surviving children.
Private services were held under the direction of DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME of Fairchance.
