The family of Timothy “Tim” Allen Minor, 58, of Clarksville, mournfully announce his passing Saturday, April 1, 2023, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Tim was born August 25, 1964, in Uniontown, to Thomas Minor and Coleen Ware Dillow, who are standing with the Lord to welcome him home.
A 1982 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School in Fairchance, Tim went on to work as a machinist for the entirety of his career, where he became an important and reliable fixture in his company and loved by his colleagues throughout the years.
Tim is survived and missed by his loving wife, Faith, of 38 years; and his three fur-babies, Suzy, Lucy and Bella. He will be forever cherished and remembered by his sister, Tina Starkey (Larry Starkey) of Point Marion. His memory lives on with his family, friends and colleagues.
Tim enjoyed spending his free time with his wife, Faith and their three dogs, watching the rain fall or sitting around a bonfire listening to some rock and roll with a drink in his hand. He had an exceptional talent of making all the beer disappear. Tim also appreciated being able to help others when needed.
Tim was a kind and thoughtful soul and will be missed and remembered by the many lives he touched. His family hopes he is driving his dream car through the heavenly golden gates listening to his favorite rock and roll album and playing on the blissful clouds with the fur-babies who passed before him.
Tim, everyone you left in this world hates that you are gone, but are happy that you are home, free and painless. We will always love and miss you until we can meet again.
To honor Tim, there will be a celebration of life from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in Vessels of Fire Church, 15 Harrison Street, Westover, WV 26501. The family invites you to attend and join in fellowship to share memories and stories of Tim and pay your last respects.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
