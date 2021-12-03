Uniontown
Timothy David Chesler, 72, of Uniontown, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital, with his loving daughter by his side.
He was born on Saturday, September 17, 1949, in Uniontown, a son of Adrian Sr., and Clara Dobberstein Chesler.
Timothy was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Pie Chesler; and his sister, Catherine Chesler.
He was a graduate of St. John's High School and Duquesne University.
A member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown, where he served as a Lector and previously taught catechism.
He was a manager at the Shop 'n Save in Fairchance for many years, and also managed the Bakery and Deli for over 28 years at Adrian's Market.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Sara Chesler; siblings, Adrian Chesler, Jr., (Fran), Mary Tajc (Lawrence), Robert Chesler (Barb), Don Chesler (Terri). He is also survived by 18 nieces and nephews; 33 great-nieces and great-nephews; and 3 great-great-nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Walnut Hill, Uniontown.
Private Interment will be held in Mt. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CORE, or the organization of your choice.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchiahakyfh.com/
