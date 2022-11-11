Perryopolis
Timothy Fisher, 67, of Perryopolis, formerly of Layton, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in Jefferson Hospital, Jefferson Hills. Born June 27, 1955, in Connellsville, he was a son of the late Clyde William and Gayle Evelyn Harris Fisher.
A lifelong resident of the Perryopolis area, Mr. Fisher was Methodist by faith and was a retired production foreman from Anchor Hocking, Connellsville.
Tim was an avid hunter, fisherman and woodworker. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his three grandsons, Louis, Beau and Wyatt. He loved watching the boys grow up especially watching baseball and soccer games, ice skating lessons, encouraging them to be future hockey players, teaching his boys to fish and about famous sports players throughout history.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Sleasman Fisher, to whom he was married to for 45 years; son and daughter-in-law, Jacob and Liza Fisher of Scenery Hill; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda Fisher and husband Nick Fiske of Pittsburgh; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Linda Fisher of Moundsville, W.Va.; sister and brother-in-law, Rebecca and Dan Cox of Moundsville; three grandchildren, Beau Timothy Fisher, Wyatt John Fisher, Louis Clyde Fiske; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Saturday, November 12, in PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. The Rev. Custer of Grace United Methodist Church, Coal Center, will officiate the service.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.