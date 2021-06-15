Timothy G. Sawyers

McClellandtown
Timothy G. "Tim" "Brub" Sawyers, 64, of McClellandtown, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 12, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital.
He was born January 17, 1957, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Eugene L. and Sandra G. Myers Sawyers.
Tim was employed by Cameron Gas Wells as a valve technician.
He was also a gifted mechanic and greatly enjoyed working on motorcycles, working in his garage, and tending to his "Misfit Farm."
Tim is survived by his beloved wife of 15 years, Karen L. Heeter Sawyers; three children, Amy Sawyers, Tiffany Sawyers, Timmie Antesberger and husband Kory; three grandchildren, Madison, Adam and Lucy; two great-grandchildren, L'shaun and Ariah; three sisters, Kimmie Grover, Tracy Myers and husband Earl, Morgan Marshall and husband Joey; one brother, Kelly Sawyers; three stepchildren, Tommy, Danielle and Deanna; three stepgrandchildren, Triston, Jaime and Kane.
Funeral arrangements are private for the immediate family only.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem.
