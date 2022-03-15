Uniontown
Timothy J. Krempecki, 69, of Uniontown, formerly a 40-year resident of Greensburg, died Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born February 2, 1953, in New Brunswick, N.J., son of the late Stanley and Sophie Zdan Krempecki.
Prior to retirement he had been a guidance counselor for Central Westmoreland Career and Technology Center, and had also previously worked at Southmoreland and Hughesville High Schools. He was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg, and more recently St. Mary Nativity Parish, Uniontown. Tim was also a member of the Westmoreland School Counselors Association, and the Pennsylvania State Counselors Association. He was a founding member of the ROMEO's: Retired Old Men Eating Out. Tim was a Lego enthusiast, avid reader, and enjoyed his daily crossword puzzles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant granddaughter, Clare Rosalind Natale.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Patricia Nescot Krempecki; son, John Krempecki (Amy), of Waynesville, N.C.; daughter, Jill Natale (James), of Uniontown; and was the best Dziadzi to his three grandchildren, Sebastian Krempecki, Julia Natale, and Timothy James Natale.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 516 Stanton Street, Greensburg, PA 15601.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, 225 MacArthur Avenue, Sayreville, N.J. 08872.
Interment will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, with a luncheon to follow. The family requests masks be worn when visiting.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh, 2211 Lesnett Rd., Unit 12864, Pittsburgh, PA 15241, or to the American Cancer Society, 510 Pellis Rd., Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com
